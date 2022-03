OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway's steady-as-she-goes investing has put the vast conglomerate in high places, or at least put its shares up there. Buying a single share of Berkshire's class A stock will set you back more than $500,000. The shares surpassed the half-million dollar mark this month and they continue to climb, up another 2%, or $9,964 each, on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO