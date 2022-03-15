ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rolling Stones donate ‘generous’ amount to Ukrainian refugees

By Simon Cosyns
2 days ago
 2 days ago

THE Rolling Stones are the latest big givers to help suffering Ukrainians.

They have donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee humanitarian appeal for the war-stricken country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0wPH_0egGxJj900
The Rolling Stones are the latest big givers to help suffering Ukrainians Credit: AFP

Core members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood declined to disclose the amount but the DEC called it “generous”.

The appeal, supporting various charities including ActionAid, was set up to help Ukrainian civilians impacted by Russia.

Rock royalty has now joined the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William in making a contribution.

The Stones, who this week announced their 60th anniversary tour, play three UK dates in June.

DEC chief exec Saleh Saeed said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Rolling Stones and all who have donated and raised funds for our appeal.

"So far, the appeal has raised an amazing £175million.”

150K Brits open up homes

NEARLY 150,000 kind-hearted Brits have offered a home to Ukrainian refugees in just 24 hours.

Thousands more are signing up every hour, say ministers, while PM Boris Johnson has praised their generous efforts.

It comes as the UN says more than three million people have now arrived in Eastern Europe.

Supermarket Aldi yesterday said it would offer 8,000 jobs to refugees.

And ex-PM Theresa May has called on Border Force to make sure people traffickers were not using the situation to make money.

She said: “It’s a sad reflection on human nature.”

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

#United Nations#Refugees#Charity#The Rolling Stones#Ukrainians
