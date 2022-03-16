ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Five-Star Receiver Carnell Tate Names Five Finalists

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 12 days ago

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star receiver Carnell Tate, the No. 14 overall player in America and No. 2 receiver nationally from the class of 2023, is getting closer to a final decision. The 6-2, 185-pounder has over 40 scholarship offers to his name, but it's time for him to trim that...

247sports.com

