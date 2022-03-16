ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Inside the top five of No. 1 WR Carnell Tate

By Allen Trieu
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
Sports
City
Bradenton, FL
Reuters

Biden's budget to boost military, raise taxes on billionaires

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to ask Congress for record peacetime military spending while raising taxes from billionaires and projecting lower government deficits. Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 lays out his administration's priorities but it is merely...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#Wr
NBC News

GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he will resign from Congress

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., on Saturday announced that he would resign from Congress, saying in a statement to constituents, "Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively." Fortenberry, 61, was convicted by a federal jury in Los Angeles on Thursday of one count...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy