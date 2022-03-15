Major blow to every Aussie who earns more than $45,000-a-year with workers set to miss out on big tax cuts this year

Australian full-time workers will miss out an early income tax cut in the federal Budget later this month - as the government spends more tax funds on cost of living payments to help people cope with soaring prices.

The government had considered bringing forward the stage three tax cuts which are due in July 2024 but has now decided against the move, a source told The Australian.

The eventual stage three cuts will benefit anyone earning over $45,000 by creating a flat rate of 30 per cent between $45,000 and $200,000.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is pictured at a community event in Mirrabooka, Perth on Tuesday

The stage three tax cuts benefitting earners on more than $45,000 will not be fast-tracked. Pictured: Sydney commuters

Currently income over $45,000 is taxed at 32.5 per cent, over $120,000 at 37 per cent and over $180,000 at 45 per cent.

The changes were part of a three-stage tax reform package which was legislated in 2019.

Stage two cuts, which helped Aussies earning less than $120,000, were brought forward by two years to July 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But economists fear that bringing forward the stage three cuts would cause inflation - running at 3.5 per cent - to rise further.

With tax cuts considered a risk to fueling inflation, but the government feeling pressure to alleviate cost-of-living rises, it is instead considering other measures.

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict imperiling global oil supply, petrol prices in Australia have hit $2.20 a litre - up from $1.30 last year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to reduce the fuel tax of 44.2c-a-litre but has refused to reveal if he will do this.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, petrol prices in Australia have hit $2.20 - up from $1.30 last year. Picture: Prices on March 14 in Sydney

He has also kept quiet on whether he will extend the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (LMITO), an end-of-financial-year rebate of up to $1,080 for those earning under $126,000.

The offset was due to end when stage two tax cuts came into play but Mr Morrison kept it in place for an extra two years as a form of Covid stimulus.

In the budget due on March 29, the government is expected to offer 'temporary and targeted support' for lower and middle income earners struggling with price rises but the exact nature of this is unclear.

Mr Morrison is expected to call an election for mid May shortly after the Budget.

There will some relief to welfare recipients in March 20 when the Jobseeker rate, age pension, disability support pension, and carer payments are all set to rise by up to $20 per fortnight.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the increase is too meagre to offset price hikes for essentials such as petrol and food.

What are the stages of tax cuts?

By Stephen Johnson

The government's tax cuts package, announced in the April 2019 pre-election Budget, had three stages.

Stage one increased the upper threshold for the 32.5 per cent personal income tax bracket from $87,000 to $90,000.

Stage two, due from July 2022 but brought forward to 2020, increased the 19 per cent personal income tax bracket from $41,000 to $45,000. It also raised the 32.5 per cent personal income tax bracket from $90,000 to $120,000.

Stage three would see the 37 per cent tax bracket abolished from July 1, 2024 and a new 30 per cent tax bracket created for all individuals earning between $45,001 and $200,000.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is pictured with Labor candidate for Forde Rowan Holzbergel last week

'At the moment, families are under massive pressure. Everything is going up,' he said.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston released a statement on Monday morning saying that five million Aussies will 'benefit from a boost to their social security payments'.

But Mr Albanese dismissed the statement as spin.

'We know the Government spin was out there saying how well pensioners will be from this rise. The rise in the pension will not keep up with the cost of living. And pensioners are doing it really tough at the moment,' he said.

Mr Albanese has policies to ease cost of living pressures including a rise in childcare subsidies, free TAFE for several courses and a plan to improve work security.

But Labor figures privately acknowledge they can do little about rising petrol and food costs which are largely determined by global events.