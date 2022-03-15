ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Major blow to every Aussie who earns more than $45,000-a-year with workers set to miss out on big tax cuts this year

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Australian full-time workers will miss out an early income tax cut in the federal Budget later this month - as the government spends more tax funds on cost of living payments to help people cope with soaring prices.

The government had considered bringing forward the stage three tax cuts which are due in July 2024 but has now decided against the move, a source told The Australian.

The eventual stage three cuts will benefit anyone earning over $45,000 by creating a flat rate of 30 per cent between $45,000 and $200,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbOEA_0egGxFCF00
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is pictured at a community event in Mirrabooka, Perth on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODD7s_0egGxFCF00
The stage three tax cuts benefitting earners on more than $45,000 will not be fast-tracked. Pictured: Sydney commuters 

Currently income over $45,000 is taxed at 32.5 per cent, over $120,000 at 37 per cent and over $180,000 at 45 per cent.

The changes were part of a three-stage tax reform package which was legislated in 2019.

Stage two cuts, which helped Aussies earning less than $120,000, were brought forward by two years to July 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But economists fear that bringing forward the stage three cuts would cause inflation - running at 3.5 per cent - to rise further.

With tax cuts considered a risk to fueling inflation, but the government feeling pressure to alleviate cost-of-living rises, it is instead considering other measures.

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict imperiling global oil supply, petrol prices in Australia have hit $2.20 a litre - up from $1.30 last year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to reduce the fuel tax of 44.2c-a-litre but has refused to reveal if he will do this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOUcO_0egGxFCF00
Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, petrol prices in Australia have hit $2.20 - up from $1.30 last year. Picture: Prices on March 14 in Sydney

He has also kept quiet on whether he will extend the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset (LMITO), an end-of-financial-year rebate of up to $1,080 for those earning under $126,000.

The offset was due to end when stage two tax cuts came into play but Mr Morrison kept it in place for an extra two years as a form of Covid stimulus.

In the budget due on March 29, the government is expected to offer 'temporary and targeted support' for lower and middle income earners struggling with price rises but the exact nature of this is unclear.

Mr Morrison is expected to call an election for mid May shortly after the Budget.

There will some relief to welfare recipients in March 20 when the Jobseeker rate, age pension, disability support pension, and carer payments are all set to rise by up to $20 per fortnight.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the increase is too meagre to offset price hikes for essentials such as petrol and food.

What are the stages of tax cuts?

By Stephen Johnson

The government's tax cuts package, announced in the April 2019 pre-election Budget, had three stages.

Stage one increased the upper threshold for the 32.5 per cent personal income tax bracket from $87,000 to $90,000.

Stage two, due from July 2022 but brought forward to 2020, increased the 19 per cent personal income tax bracket from $41,000 to $45,000. It also raised the 32.5 per cent personal income tax bracket from $90,000 to $120,000.

Stage three would see the 37 per cent tax bracket abolished from July 1, 2024 and a new 30 per cent tax bracket created for all individuals earning between $45,001 and $200,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJ0yx_0egGxFCF00
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is pictured with Labor candidate for Forde Rowan Holzbergel last week

'At the moment, families are under massive pressure. Everything is going up,' he said.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston released a statement on Monday morning saying that five million Aussies will 'benefit from a boost to their social security payments'.

But Mr Albanese dismissed the statement as spin.

'We know the Government spin was out there saying how well pensioners will be from this rise. The rise in the pension will not keep up with the cost of living. And pensioners are doing it really tough at the moment,' he said.

Mr Albanese has policies to ease cost of living pressures including a rise in childcare subsidies, free TAFE for several courses and a plan to improve work security.

But Labor figures privately acknowledge they can do little about rising petrol and food costs which are largely determined by global events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUk0R_0egGxFCF00
Five million Australians will receive a massive cash boost with Centrelink set to increase its payments

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Workers suffer steepest decline in real wages for over eight years

Calls are growing for the Chancellor to offer more help on the cost of living in his Spring Statement. Pressure is mounting on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to offer further cost of living support in his upcoming spring statement as official figures revealed the biggest fall in real pay for more than eight years.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Households were ‘stretched to brink’ long before surging bills, as ONS figures reveal UK pay drop

Households are already “stretched to the brink” before the impending increase in bills, unions have warned, as new figures show wages have failed to keep up with the rising cost of living. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said pay fell in real terms when comparing November 2021 to January 2022 with the same period the year before. It put pay growth - not including bonuses and adjusted against inflation - at negative 1 per cent.When taking rising prices into account as measured by Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, wages fell by 1.6 per cent compared with a year earlier,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Anne Ruston
Person
Anthony Albanese
The Independent

Martin Lewis’ money tips for households earning less than £30,000 a year as living costs to soar

Money saving expert Martin Lewis is advising households earning less than £30,000 on what steps to take amid the rising cost of living.During his ITV show on Tuesday, Mr Lewis said those earning lower incomes should check what government benefits they are eligible for, re-consider their monthly prescriptions and advised against buy now, pay later services.Around half of the UK population are thought to earn around £30,000 per year, according to GoSimpleTax, and rising inflation rates and energy bill costs are expected to hit low-income households the hardest.On considering claiming benefits, Mr Lewis said: “If you have an income of...
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Inflation rises to yet another new 40-year high in February

Inflation surged to yet another 40-year high in February as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 7.9% over the last 12 months, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday. This is the highest annual inflation rate increase since January 1982, and topped previous records set in January and December 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussies#Tax Bracket#Tax Cuts#Australian#Budget
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation and record gas prices will hit Americans' paychecks hard

The average cost of gasoline hit a new record high on Monday amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, even as American families still face inflation. A global investment consultancy put a number on how much these trends will cost American families in 2022. According to Yardeni Research, increased oil costs suggest...
TRAFFIC
insideedition.com

Americans See Highest Inflation in Nearly 40 Years, CPI Reports

Hold onto your wallets, inflation is costing the average U.S. household nearly $300 more a month, according to Moody Analytic analysis, CNBC reported. “It is going to get worse before it gets better,” Moody’s senior economist Ryan Sweet said. Sweet, who conducted the analysis, explained that the actual...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Australia
The Independent

Cost of living: Your questions answered on inflation, rising prices and falling wages

Living standards are about to fall at their fastest pace for at least three decades, or perhaps since the 1970s. Economists forecasts seem to get bleaker with alarming frequency.Prices are already rising much faster than wages and things are expected to worsen significantly this year.Many of us will have received alarming letters from energy companies informing us of massive increases. If not, there’s no doubt you will have noticed prices on petrol forecourts hitting record levels.Pricier fuel means extra costs for businesses which will soon be passed on to consumers. Russia's war in Ukraine is having an impact well beyond...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: As Living Costs Rise, Americans Struggle in the Absence of Aid

It's getting harder and harder to keep up without a financial lifeline. Rampant inflation and soaring gas prices are squeezing cash-strapped consumers. Many people are still holding out hope for more stimulus aid. For many months now, consumers have been grappling with sky-high living costs as a result of rampant...
BUSINESS
The Oregonian

Shoppers cut spending as inflation starts to bite

NEW YORK — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are taking a bigger bite out of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US producer prices climbed 10% in February from a year ago

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. The increases were in line with economists’ forecasts.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Rose 10% Annually in February

Prices paid by producers rose 0.8% in February, largely driven by spiking gas prices, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. On an annual basis, prices increased 10%. The monthly rise, however, did show signs of moderation following January’s 1.2% increase. Economists had predicted February’s rise at 0.9%.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy