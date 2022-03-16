25-year-old Paso Robles man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Trevon Perry

District Attorney County of San Luis Obispo Booking Photo (06/29/2020) Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (DOB 08/16/1996)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Nicholas Christopher Ron Jr., 25, plead guilty on Tuesday to the first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

District attorney Dan Dow said that Ron also admitted he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.

Dow said that as a result of his plea and admission, Ron will be sentenced to 28-years-to-life in state prison.

Trevon Perry was 27 years old when he was murdered on March 15, 2020, according to the DA's Office.

Perry's family reported him missing on March 16, 2020.

Paso Robles police and other law enforcement agencies began to investigate the matter as a possible homicide within days of his disappearance.

The investigation was ongoing for months until June 20, 2020, when Perry's remains were found buried in the backyard of Ron's relative in Riverside, California.

Dow said that Ron was charged with murder and nine others were charged as accessories to the murder, including several of Ron's family members.

Deputy District Attorneys Mike Frye and Delaney Henretty are prosecuting this case.

Ron's sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 12, 2022, in Department 10 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Jesse Marino presiding.

For questions, the DA's Office said to contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805-781-5819 .

