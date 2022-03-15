ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Authority Waives Fares Through Sunday Amid Worker Shortage Forced By Vaccine Mandate

 1 day ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is giving free rides through Sunday because about 180 drivers face suspension for not complying with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Port Authority said it expects the mandate to disrupt service when nearly 500 unvaccinated employees are suspended with pay on Wednesday. Though some employees are expected to return within the next two weeks, the Port Authority expects service disruptions to continue.

The president of ATU Local 85 said the union doesn’t condone a work shortage and this could be avoided, but the Port Authority said the union lost its battle in court and employees have to get the shot.

On Tuesday morning, Port Authority customer care said on Twitter it was experiencing an “incredibly higher than normal amount of out of services.” Many commuters told KDKA that they experienced long wait times or no-shows.

The Port Authority said riders who purchased passes already will get a complimentary pass and it’s working to come up with a way to help riders who already paid for rides earlier Tuesday.

County Judge Allows Port Authority’s Employee COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate To Proceed

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Port Authority’s vaccination mandate for employees is here to stay. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge denied the employee union’s request to defy the mandate. Beginning on Tuesday, Port Authority workers who already have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 must get their first dose of the vaccine. The judge wrote that the union failed to show it would suffer irreparable harm or that would negatively impact the public. Approximately 70% of the Port Authority workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who have not been will have until March 15 to get their first dose of the vaccine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Broadway Mask & Vaccine Mandate To Remain Through At Least April 30th

Per the Broadway League, the current mask and vaccination requirement for all Broadway theaters in New York City, will remain in place through at least April 30th. Even though the city is easing Covid restriction on businesses and schools, patrons will still be required to wear masks and show proof of vaccines before attending a Broadway show. The currently guidelines may change before the April 30th date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wheeling pit bull sends postal worker to the hospital

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) A U.S. postal worker was taken to Wheeling Hospital for a dog bite Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio County Animal Control rushed to the scene in Warwood where they tell 7NEWS a pit bull bit the mail carrier so badly on her arm that she was taken to the hospital for her […]
WHEELING, WV
City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
Concert Industry Scrambles to Hire Skilled Workers Amid Labor Shortage

Before Jason Tibbs could start his new career driving a tour bus for bands like Ghost and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, he had to sit in front of his computer for hours in December. The trainers instructed via Zoom: Check the electrical system, clean the bus regularly so it shines when it arrives at the venue, make sure the generators are working, memorize COVID-19 safety rules.
INDUSTRY
Pittsburgh-Area Hospitals Report Decline In COVID-19 Hospital Admissions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Omicron surge of COVID-19 pushed health care providers to the max, creating log jams in emergency departments and limiting the quality of care they were able to provide. But in recent weeks, local hospitals have been reporting only a fraction of the hospital admissions that they had just a couple of months ago. Doctors said that compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions was a huge help in slowing down the spread. According to leaders from both health systems, as of Monday morning, UPMC had 130 people hospitalized with COVID across 40 hospitals, and Allegheny Health Network had 28 across 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Uptown Bar Shut Down After Raid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A bar in Uptown was shut down after a raid. The state calls it a nuisance bar with complaints about drug activity and late-night noise and has been trying to shut it down for years. On Wednesday, agents once again raided Ace’s & Deuce’s lounge on Fifth Avenue and shut it down — at least for now. Agents from the Nuisance Bar Taskforce descended on the bar shortly after 1 p.m. and by midday, the Allegheny County Health Department had shut it down for numerous violations. But the investigation goes deeper. Detectives from vice and narcotics, state police and agents...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Vaccine mandate deadline looms for less than fifth of AC Transit workers

More than 80 percent of Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District employees were vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of Thursday’s deadline to comply with the agency’s internal vaccine mandate, officials with the transit agency said. The AC Transit Board of Directors voted in December to require all employees of the transit...
ALAMEDA, CA
Pittsburgh Public Schools To Consider Ending Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools students may soon be able to take off their masks. Board members will consider ending the district’s mask mandate later this month. The proposal would update the district’s health and safety plan to make mask-wearing optional. However, it’ll only be if the community level of COVID is at a medium or low level. Allegheny County is currently at a low level. After the CDC changed its mask guidance at the end of February, many schools decided to make face coverings optional. Statewide, mask-wearing in schools hasn’t been required since the state Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration’s mandate in December.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nurses On Strike At Armstrong County’s Only Hospital

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Nurses at Armstrong County’s only hospital are now on strike. They walked off the job just a short time ago after failing to reach an agreement on contract negotiations. They have been picketing since around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, and they have their signs saying what they want and how they feel. And how they feel, after talking with a few of the nurses, is underappreciated, undervalued and just burnt out. They tell KDKA they are in the middle of a staffing crisis because, over the past year, more than 40 nurses have left Armstrong County Memorial...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
