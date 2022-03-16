ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Mountain, UT

16 dogs found dead inside Utah woman's home

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 12 days ago
The Utah County Sheriff's Office said an Eagle Mountain woman is suspected of animal cruelty after 16 dogs were found dead inside her home.

On March 3, neighbors went to check on the welfare of the dogs when the 74-year-old woman was hospitalized after a fall. After seeing the dogs and the deplorable conditions, the neighbors called the sheriff's office.

Utah County Sheriffs Office
Photos show the condition of an Eagle Mountain home where 16 dogs were found dead

Deputies were able to secure a search warrant, and when they entered the house with animal shelter staff, they "encountered an overwhelming odor of animal feces and urine." Deputies also found more than 15 dead dogs inside a freezer, and one dog lying dead outside a kennel.

Fourteen dogs that were alive were removed from the house.

The case has been submitted to the Utah County Attorney's Office, with a request for 16 charges of Class A misdemeanor animal cruelty for the dogs that died, and another 14 charges of class B misdemeanor animal cruelty for the dogs that were still alive.

The sheriff's office said they had prior contact with the woman under similar circumstances in 2018. At that time, 14 dogs were removed from the home, although the woman was allowed to retrieve four of the animals.

Utah County Sheriff's Office
Photo shared by the Utah County Sheriff's Office shows conditions inside Eagle Mountain home where 16 dogs were found dead

On another occasion in 2014, the woman denied a request to have deputies inspect her home.

In the most recent case, police were able to obtain a search warrant.

Law enforcement officials are have not released the woman's name.

Sgt. Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the animals — which ranged from small puppies to fully-grown adult dogs — were not the "cuddly kind of dogs that want to have their ear scratched," and they even seemed "almost feral." They were difficult to round up, he said. One deputy was bit in the ankle, but only into his boot. An animal shelter employee was also bit.

Comments / 3

Sandy Sorensen
12d ago

I would think the first time they removed 14 dogs from the home, there would have been more follow ups to make sure this woman wasn’t over the city limit. I guess the responsibility fell on others to deal with the problem, and unfortunately more dogs suffered and died. It’s infuriating to me that someone didn’t make a stand and be a voice for these dogs.

Reply
2
 

Wrong-way DUI driver stopped on I-215

Adding to the growing number of similar incidents occurring recently, Utah Highway Patrol troopers encountered yet another wrong-way driver on a Salt Lake area freeway early Saturday morning.
