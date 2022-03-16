Utah's cost of living going up, but still lower than national average

SALT LAKE CITY — The home improvement website porch.com released a study showing Utah’s cost of living is, on average, 4.7 percent lower than the national average.

The study — based on costs of housing, goods, and utilities — breaks their findings down by metropolitan area.

In Utah, Salt Lake City is the most expensive metro, but still has a cost of living 2.3 percent below the national average. Salt Lake’s high housing costs, at 16 percent above the national average, make it more expensive.

Contrast that with Logan, where housing costs are 23 percent lower than the national average, and it’s easy to see the contrast in overall costs.