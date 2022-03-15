ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

LDS temples to begin return to full operation

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – Temples worldwide will begin moving to pre-pandemic levels of operations, according to an announcement from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The First Presidency shared the following letter with Church leaders around the world. Dear Brothers...

www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Construction on Burley LDS Temple Begins in June

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will break ground in June for the temple in Burley. The Latter-day Saints Church announced June 4, as the groundbreaking date for the seventh temple in Idaho. The temple, used for specific religious ceremonies, will be built on a little more than 10 acres on the southeast side of Burley overlooking the Snake River. "Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the 'house of the Lord' and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels). All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies. These include marriages to unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living," said the church in a prepared statement. The church said Elder Brent Nielson, of the Quorum of the Seventy, will preside over the invitation-only ceremony.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State

Comments / 0

Community Policy