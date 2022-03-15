ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White Offers Solution For Vinyl Production Delays

By Katrina Nattress
 1 day ago

Record sales are at an all-time high right now; however, supply chain issues have led to major delays in production. While artists, labels and distributors scramble to figure out a way to release LPs in a timely manner, Jack White has given his own solution to the problem. The singer-songwriter and Third Man Records owner shared an open letter and video calling on major labels to re-open pressing plants (TMR opened theirs in 2017 and have since partnered with huge artists like Jay-Z and Dave Chappelle on vinyl releases).

“At least once a week, without fail, someone will reach out asking me to help expedite their vinyl record manufacturing," he wrote. After pointing out how it takes some artists "the length of a human pregnancy" to produce vinyl, he explained why opening more pressing plants is a "no-brainer."

"It’s easier to purchase a vinyl press now than it has been in four decades," White revealed. "And with more ancillary innovators popping up every day helping advance every facet of the industry, this isn’t a difficult decision to make. It’s a no-brainer."

Watch his video message above and read his full letter below.

III

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

