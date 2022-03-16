ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Kyle Schwarber More Likely Option for Blue Jays Than Freddie Freeman

By Doric Sam
Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly looking to add a big lefty bat to their lineup. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Toronto has its eyes set on first baseman Freddie Freeman and left fielder Kyle Schwarber, but the team believes it has a better chance to land Schwarber....

