Military

Ukraine Asks US for Armed Drones, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles

NBC Bay Area
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo bolster its defenses against invading Russian forces, Ukraine is asking the Biden administration for armed drones, anti-ship missiles, “off-the-shelf” electronic jamming equipment and surface-to-air missiles that can strike aircraft at...

