Aspen, CO

FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
Motley Fool

Only 16% of Adults Know This Vital Social Security Fact

The age you claim Social Security will affect your monthly payments. Knowing your full retirement age will ensure you're making an informed decision. It's easier than you may think to maximize your benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
moneytalksnews.com

5 Reasons You Should Not Delay Retirement

Some people view retirement as something that should be delayed as long as possible. They say that, for many older workers, waiting as long as possible to collect Social Security benefits is the prudent choice. Important as this advice is for many of us, it may not apply to you....
#The Deed
Daniella Cressman

5 Expenses that Are Often Tax-Deductible

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. If you are seeking professional guidance, please speak with an expert in the financial industry. The tax deadline is swiftly approaching, and many Americans are dreading the rather dull process.
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
moneytalksnews.com

9 of the Best Ways to Save Money on a Tight Budget

Everyone needs an emergency fund, but plenty of people don’t have one. More than half of U.S. residents aren’t financially prepared to deal with an unexpected $1,000 expense, according to a recent study from Bankrate. If you’re living close to the bone, saving may feel impossible. Seems like...
NewsBreak
Kiplinger

How to Calculate Your Retirement Wealth Gap

Whether they admit it or not, many business owners wrestle with anxiety surrounding their financial futures. Maybe you’ve dealt with this yourself. But you don’t have to be fearful about your retirement savings if you plan properly. I’d like to share a quick calculation with you to help...
Aspen Daily News

Fool me once

No surprise here that Norway Island LLC sold to a Russian developer. Only surprise was that Aspen voters in 2019 actually believed the Gorsuch “team” that blah blah blah “we’re locals we care about Aspen.” Yeah, right. This vote changed a nondevelopable parcel zoned Conservation...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Community goodwill

To Jeff Gorsuch, Bryan Peterson and Jim DeFrancia, how about buying back some community goodwill by developing or buying down affordable housing with your new windfall? For 238 employees, perhaps?. Kelly McNicholas Kury. Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

📺 Aspen Public Radio with Breeze Richardson

Aspen Public Radio executive director Breeze Richardson joins the mayor on the show to talk about the station, how your support has helped make it what it is today, and the upcoming event “Money Talks: An Evening of Powerful Stories from Powerful Women in Celebration of Equal Pay Day,” taking place on Saturday, April 2 at the historic Wheeler Opera House. Tickets are available at www.AspenShowTix.com.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

📺 Keeping it Clean

Paul Hemel, water protection specialist for the Colorado Rural Water Association, joins the mayor on a powder day to talk about the association, the “Keep it Clean” campaign, and their partnership with Pitkin County Public Health. You might also enjoy an acronym battle.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Architectural Digest

Look for These 12 Red Flags to Avoid Hiring Bad Contractors

Starting a new home project is exciting, but it’s also a huge undertaking. Your contractor can make or break the renovation. Hire the wrong person for the job, and you could be living in a construction zone—or sleeping in a hotel or with the in-laws—for much longer than you ever planned. In addition, your budget might double or triple, and you could still end up having to hire a second contractor to finish the project or fix the one that was botched. That’s why you need to know when to walk—or better yet, run—from a contractor who is about to turn your home into a money pit or burn a hole in your wallet. We spoke to five experts to find out what to look for and look out for in a contractor.
