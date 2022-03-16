ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Put It All On Display At The Critics' Choice Awards In A Bustier Bra Top Dress

By Maria Pierides
 12 days ago
It was a busy night for Lady Gaga on Sunday, March 13th! Not only did the House of Gucci star touch down in London for the BAFTAs – where she wore the most jaw-dropping Ralph Lauren Collection dress – but she also walked the red carpet for the Critics’ Choice Awards too! The Critics’ Choice Awards were held simultaneously in Los Angeles and London, the latter of which being so that stars like Gaga who received nominations for both awards shows could attend the ceremonies. How thoughtful!

The 35-year-old Critics’ Choice nominee went in a very different sartorial direction when she walked the red carpet at The Savoy Hotel, and went bold and attention-grabbing with a black and gold Gucci dress that was inspired by one of the Italian fashion house’s all-black pieces from the Spring 2022 collection. It was definitely one of the fiercest and most daring looks of the evening!

The “Born This Way” singer was styled by Tom Erebout and Sandra Amador, and her Gucci creation featured a black lace high-necked shrug, and had what looked like black stick-on-bra cups to preserve her modesty. The silhouette of the intricate, bedazzled gold dress showed off her enviable body thanks to its skin-tight, figure-hugging design. There was a lot going on, but Lady Gaga seemed to make it work for her!

The ‘Best Actress’ category was tough to say the least, as Gaga faced stiff competition from the likes of Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Jessica Chastain, who took home the award for her stunning performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. However, despite missing out on the award, the “Rain on Me” singer definitely reigned supreme on the red carpet! Two red carpet looks in one day during awards season is not for the faint hearted, and Gaga pulled it off sensationally!

