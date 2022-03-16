ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Park Dinor under new ownership

By Fontaine Glenn
 12 days ago

A staple in Lawrence Park is staying in the community under new ownership. They are also keeping the customers favorite items on the menu.

We spoke with long time customers who are happy to see the small town dinor staying put.

This local couple has enjoyed the Lawrence Park Dinor for several decades. They are thrilled to hear that their hometown spot is not going anywhere.

“I’m not a city girl. So kind of takes you back to country and home. Makes me emotional, always be a small town girl… always,” said Doreen Welser, Erie Resident.

The new owners hope to continue to support local by buying other local products.

“Started serving new coffee locally roasted from Small City Roasting Company in Northeast and it’s been very well received from all of our patrons today. It’s really important that we keep things from local companies,” said Dawn Vanscoter, Owner, Lawrence Park Dinor.

The owner said that one of the customers all time favorite menu items, Greek sauce, will not be changing.

“Good food, home cooked food, cause I’m a home cook and I know when food is good and it’s good here, really good,” said Welser.

Small changes could still happen to the menu in weeks ahead, but it’s important to the owner to keep the dinor’s classics.

“We do want to add other staples to the menu like sausage biscuits, and then when we move into the more later spring and summer months we’ll add evening dinner specials as well,” said Vanscoter.

Marie E.
12d ago

Yaaay!! Thank-you for purchasing and not letting a community icon and much-loved traditional staple slip away!! Looking forward to stopping in!

