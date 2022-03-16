ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

High prices cause Erie residents to take staycations

By Scott Bremner
 12 days ago

Erie’s drivers and shoppers are dealing with another day of high prices both in the stores and at the pumps.

People who market Erie for a living, however, said that there is a ray of hope out there.

There’s not much to look forward to in an era of higher prices and reduced available goods, yet area marketers who pitch Erie as a destination said there is a reason to hope.

The last time prices were this high adjusted for inflation was in 2008, and that year a weird thing happened, Erie actually had a good summer for tourism.

“With COVID restrictions easing, there are many downtown businesses hoping that this could be a big summer, and there are also those who hope that the summer could be even bigger because of the higher gas prices,” said ???

The thinking is this, those who can afford a vacation could stay closer to home, funneling dollars that would otherwise go to Myrtle Beach to Florida, back to Erie.

“Erie is an incredible destination especially in the summer, but all year round. So we look to welcome those people who seek to drive to their destinations this year,” said Emily Biddle, VisitErie.

For businesses battered by rising costs, any good news is welcome.

“This is an opportunity for people to stay home, stay local, but at the end of the day keep your money where you live,” said Chris Sirianni, Brewerie.

