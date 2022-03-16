Flagship City Public Market now open

The Flagship City Public Market is now open on North Park Row just off of State Street.

Three local vendors are now providing more options for the downtown community.

We went to the Flagship Market on opening day to learn more.

Three local vendors, including the Erie Food Co-op, are excited about the crowds on opening day. These vendors are creating a public market in a food desert.

For several years, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has been investing in creating a public market and food hall.

The Flagship Public Market opened its doors on March 15. The food hall opened in November of 2021.

“We are so fortunate to have a great board at the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. All throughout the pandemic, when projects were getting shut down or put on hold, they said don’t stop, don’t let up on the gas, keep pushing forward, get this project done because it means so much to the community,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

One of the three local vendors is Gordon’s Butcher and Market, which has another location on Peach Street.

The owner of Gordon’s said it was important for his business to have a downtown location.

“We’re all in. We think downtown and the revitalization has to grow from the inside out and the grocery store helps the people that are already living here, and it obviously gives reason for people to move here,” said Kyle Bohrer, Owner, Gordon’s Butcher & Market.

“There hasn’t been a grocery store in downtown Erie and there are a lot of reasons some of these are space. Some of that is the cost it would have taken to renovate these buildings, and then the other thing is setting up distribution. The fact that we had partners that were really invested in bringing food down here to take care of those things is why we’re here,” said Leanna Nieratko, CEO, Erie Food Co-op.

One of the co-owners of Luminary Distilling said that they are hoping to fill a void in the downtown area.

“A lot of people are mentioning that this is a desert down here, or not anymore, and it’s really nice to have something local like our spirits to be able to pick up whatever delicious food you need to get downtown,” said Joel Normand, Co-Owner of Luminary Distilling LLC.

