Erie, PA

Flagship City Public Market now open

By Chelsea Swift
 12 days ago

The Flagship City Public Market is now open on North Park Row just off of State Street.

Three local vendors are now providing more options for the downtown community.

We went to the Flagship Market on opening day to learn more.

Three local vendors, including the Erie Food Co-op, are excited about the crowds on opening day. These vendors are creating a public market in a food desert.

For several years, the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has been investing in creating a public market and food hall.

The Flagship Public Market opened its doors on March 15. The food hall opened in November of 2021.

“We are so fortunate to have a great board at the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. All throughout the pandemic, when projects were getting shut down or put on hold, they said don’t stop, don’t let up on the gas, keep pushing forward, get this project done because it means so much to the community,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

One of the three local vendors is Gordon’s Butcher and Market, which has another location on Peach Street.

The owner of Gordon’s said it was important for his business to have a downtown location.

“We’re all in. We think downtown and the revitalization has to grow from the inside out and the grocery store helps the people that are already living here, and it obviously gives reason for people to move here,” said Kyle Bohrer, Owner, Gordon’s Butcher & Market.

“There hasn’t been a grocery store in downtown Erie and there are a lot of reasons some of these are space. Some of that is the cost it would have taken to renovate these buildings, and then the other thing is setting up distribution. The fact that we had partners that were really invested in bringing food down here to take care of those things is why we’re here,” said Leanna Nieratko, CEO, Erie Food Co-op.

One of the co-owners of Luminary Distilling said that they are hoping to fill a void in the downtown area.

“A lot of people are mentioning that this is a desert down here, or not anymore, and it’s really nice to have something local like our spirits to be able to pick up whatever delicious food you need to get downtown,” said Joel Normand, Co-Owner of Luminary Distilling LLC.

YourErie

Greater Erie Awards accepting 2022 nominations

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nominations now are being accepted for the 2022 Greater Erie Awards. Nominations will be accepted through April 27. The Greater Erie Awards are given annually by Preservation Erie. According to a Preservations Erie news release, “The awards are given to individuals, businesses, or organizations that are exceptional stewards of the physical and cultural […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preparations underway for 5th Home & Garden Expo

Preparations for the Erie Home & Garden Expo are underway at the Bayfront Convention Center. Spring has sprung inside the Bayfront Convention Center showroom with exhibits to show different methods to improve your home. Those attending can expect to see a new feature this year called the “backyard bungalow” that takes a shed and turns […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Home and Garden Expo wraps up on day three

March 27 was the last day for the 2022 Erie Home and Garden Expo. The event began on March 25 with more than 130 local vendors offering a variety of sales and services in time for spring. Mark Concilla, the show promoter from Erie Promotions, said that this annual event is a great opportunity for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Seniors can once again ‘ride the E for free’

Senior citizens can once again “ride the E for free.” State Representative Bob Merski and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) resumed the EMTA Senior Bus Pass Program. Anyone 65 or older can receive a Senior Citizen Transit Identification card by providing valid identification. Senior citizens are also eligible for free LIFT rides through this […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Famous vehicle soon leaving Hagen History Center

You have one last chance to see a part of American history at the Hagen History Center. Since June 2021, they’ve had Frank Lloyd Wright’s Cord L-29 Cabriolet on display. This is to pay homage to one of the most famous architects and car lovers in American history. The 17-foot long automobile weighs 4,000 pounds […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

