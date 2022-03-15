Get 50% off an annual membership to Swamp247

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

By Blake Alderman
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Billy Napier era has begun and the first-year coach is getting his team prepared for the spring football season, which kicked off on Tuesday. The team had their first practice of the spring that day and there will be many more to follow. On top of the team news and...

247sports.com

247Sports

South Carolina basketball moved on from longtime coach Frank Martin Monday after the Gamecocks failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Martin's 10th overall at the program. He led South Carolina to its only Final Four appearance in program history during the 2016-17 season, but the Gamecocks have fallen on hard times since, which necessitated a change in leadership.
247Sports

South Carolina basketball coaching search: Potential candidates to replace Frank Martin

South Carolina basketball moved on from longtime coach Frank Martin Monday after the Gamecocks failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Martin's 10th overall at the program. He led South Carolina to its only Final Four appearance in program history during the 2016-17 season, but the Gamecocks have fallen on hard times since, which necessitated a change in leadership.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
247Sports

Husker walk-on shows in portal

AJ Collins, a walk-on defensive back for the Husker program, is now showing up in the portal. An Omaha Creighton Prep grad, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder was part of the program in 2021 but did not participate in a game and will have four years of eligibility wherever he ends up.
Billy Napier
Urban Meyer
247Sports

VIDEO: Auburn's Bryan Harsin talks offseason, QB's, new coaches and more

AUBURN, Alabama—Entering his second season on the Plains, Auburn's Bryan Harsin has already gone through a few years' worth of issues since taking over the job. Going 6-7 last season and ending the year with five-straight losses, the learning curve has been steep for the former Boise State quarterback and head coach. That was just the first part of what became a long offseason for Harsin with questions surrounding his program and an internal look into the goings-on inside the athletic complex. Now on the other side and ready for the spring and the 2022 season, Harsin breaks it all down starting with what he learned about himself and the Southeastern Conference a season ago.
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan adds 2023 defensive lineman commit

The Michigan football team on Tuesday picked up another Class of 2023 commit as defensive lineman Brooks Bahr announced his intention to join the Wolverines. Bahr, a three-star defensive lineman from Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy revealed his decision via his social media pages. “I would like to thank the coaches...
KLFY News 10

37th Annual Louisiana Classics Tees Off On Monday

LAFAYETTE, La – Some of the top teams in the country will converge on Oakbourne Country Club beginning Monday as Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Golf team hosts the 37th annual Louisiana Classics. First-round play will begin with at 8 a.m. shotgun start on Monday with the 16 teams playing 36 holes. The final 18 holes will be played on […]
247Sports

Ranking the top players at each position entering Texas spring practice

The Longhorns are less than one week away from making their official return to football with the start of spring practice. Texas kicks off spring ball on March 22 — which concludes on April 23 with the annual Orange-White Spring Game — and will have 15 practices to try to find some answers to glaring questions on the depth chart entering Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin.
247Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022: Arkansas' Eric Musselman says Hogs have to 'survive and advance' against Vermont

Eric Musselman and Arkansas have been in this spot before. Last year, Arkansas was matched up against frisky No. 14 seed Colgate. Arkansas needed a big second-half rally to eke into the Round of 32. The Hogs advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Baylor. But that deep run seemed unlikely when Colgate had a 14-point lead late in the first half. This year, Arkansas is in a similar spot, except this time it's a veteran Vermont squad that could give the Hogs a really tough first-round challenge in the NCAA Tournament.
AthlonSports.com

Florida Football: Gators' 2022 Spring Preview

The Billy Napier era officially starts this week in Gainesville as the Florida Gators begin spring practices. Napier will look to improve a Gators team that finished a disappointing 6-7 in 2021. Florida will practice 15 times leading up to the Orange and Blue Game, which will be held on April 16 at 1 p.m. ET following a two-year hiatus.
247Sports

247Sports

