Get 50% off an annual membership to Swamp247

It is common that we say, "There's no better time to give us a try ..." but that is especially true right now. South Carolina football is beginning spring practice under second-year head coach Shane Beamer, who has a ton of momentum in his program and the Gamecocks are in the midst of a search for a new basketball coach for the first time in a decade. These are two HUGE events, in addition to the baseball team getting set to begin SEC play and the women's basketball team starting its run towards a national championship. We'll say it again - there's no better time than right now to be a member of TheBigSpur.com to get all the breaking news and scoop from behind the scenes in Gamecocks athletics!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO