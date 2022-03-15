ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia imposes sanctions on Biden, Clinton, others

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9CSL_0egGrk9O00

( The Hill ) – The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it is imposing sanctions on President Biden , Secretary of State Antony Blinken , Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others as tensions escalate between Russia and the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions banning, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation,” the senior U.S. officials are being placed on “the Russian ‘stop-list’ on the basis of mutual reciprocity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a post on Facebook .

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has also been placed on the list, along with “a number of department heads and famous American leaders,” the post adds.

Biden to visit Brussels for NATO, EU meetings on Russia

“This step, taken in the order of backlash, became an inevitable consequence of the extreme Russophobic course taken by the current #US Administration, which in a desperate attempt to preserve American hegemony, made a bet, throwing away all decency … and Russia’s frontal restraint,” the ministry added.

The ministry noted that official relations could be maintained if they met Russia’s interests, adding “if necessary, we will solve problems arising from the status of blacklisted persons, to organize contacts of a high level.”

Others also sanctioned include White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan , Biden’s son Hunter Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and CIA Director William Burns . The Russian Foreign Ministry said more people would be added to the list.

Russia’s foreign ministry also announced sanctions on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, among other top Canadian officials and lawmakers who will not be allowed to enter the country.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

The White House announced on Feb. 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, that it was taking the rare step of placing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin , as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and 11 members of the Russian security council who serve as top aides and advisers to Putin.

In a series of escalating measures, Biden last week announced a ban on Russian imports of oil, natural gas and coal. The U.S. and other Group of Seven nations also moved to revoke Russia’s preferential trade status, a move that Biden said would deliver a strong blow to Russia’s economy.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mélanie Joly
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#State#Defense#Russian#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#American#Nato#Eu#White House
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

What Obama and Trump Had That Biden Doesn't

Before I get to the heart of today’s newsletter, I want to share three things I’m watching in Russia’s war on Ukraine:. First, while most of the world has focused (understandably) on the fights for Kyiv and Kharkiv in northern Ukraine, Russia has been most successful in the south. It has reportedly captured the city of Kherson, and its continued success could mean that Russians might be able to attack Ukrainian forces holding the line in the Donbas region from the rear. Will Ukrainian forces retreat if faced with this crisis? Or will they stay and fight?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Metro International

Iran stands firm as Russia says guarantees over nuclear deal misunderstood

VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran said on Monday it would not be dictated to by foreign interests, after Russia appeared to link efforts to revive a deal over its nuclear programme to sanctions over Ukraine, which Moscow’s envoy to Tehran called a misunderstanding. A deal over reviving Iran’s 2015 pact with...
MIDDLE EAST
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy