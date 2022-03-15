ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, dead at 37

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3Wr3_0egGrhVD00

( WGHP ) — Mike Mora, the husband of singer Kelis, has died of cancer. He was 37.

Mora had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer, ET Online reports .

Mora, a photographer, had previously opened up on Instagram about his cancer diagnosis and battle in October 2021.

At the time, he described it as “the most horrifying, unexpected news” and said that his doctors told him “they couldn’t do anything else” for him.

Wrestling legend Scott Hall dead at 63

According to his Instagram posts, Mora had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer after noticing severe stomach pain. He said a doctor gave him 18 months to live, not long after he and “Milkshake” singer Kelis welcomed a daughter in September 2020.

He and Kelis have two children, 6-year-old Shepherd and their 1-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFOR

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelis
Person
Scott Hall
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stomach Cancer#Wghp#Et Online#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Young Oklahoma child dies in ATV crash

BUFFALO, Okla. (KFOR) – A five-year-old child died in an ATV crash west of Buffalo in Northwest Oklahoma. The child, who was a passenger on the ATV, at some point grabbed the steering wheel as it traveled down a gravel road, causing the ATV to go off the road, hit an embankment and flip. The […]
BUFFALO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy