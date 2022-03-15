ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers DE Dee Ford reworks contract

By Ben Levine
 2 days ago
49ers defensive end Dee Ford Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Following a trade in 2019, the 49ers inked the pass rusher to a five-year, $87.5M deal. Last March, he agreed to scale it down to a two-year pact worth $24M. Today’s move will create $4.96M in 2022 cap space.

The 49ers traded for Ford during the 2019 offseason and saw him play a key role in their Super Bowl LIV run as a part-timer. Unfortunately, he’s been limited to just 18 regular season games in SF over the last two seasons and change.

The 30-year-old got into six games in 2021, collecting three sacks and four QB hits. However, his season ended on injured reserve with back and neck injuries.

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

