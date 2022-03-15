49ers DE Dee Ford reworks contract

49ers defensive end Dee Ford Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Following a trade in 2019, the 49ers inked the pass rusher to a five-year, $87.5M deal. Last March, he agreed to scale it down to a two-year pact worth $24M. Today’s move will create $4.96M in 2022 cap space.

The 49ers traded for Ford during the 2019 offseason and saw him play a key role in their Super Bowl LIV run as a part-timer. Unfortunately, he’s been limited to just 18 regular season games in SF over the last two seasons and change.

The 30-year-old got into six games in 2021, collecting three sacks and four QB hits. However, his season ended on injured reserve with back and neck injuries.