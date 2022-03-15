ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans rework OL Laremy Tunsil's contract

By Ben Levine
 2 days ago
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans converted Tunsil‘s base salary into a signing bonus, opening $8.4M in cap space. The team also reduced the player’s cap number from $26.1M to $17.7M. The lineman’s $18.5M salary for 2023 remains unchanged. Tunsil inked a three-year, $66M extension with the Texans in 2020.

Tunsil had been mentioned as a trade candidate, and reports confirmed that the two-time Pro Bowler was on the block. That was partly due to Tunsil’s salary, but former first-round pick Tytus Howard showed promise when playing at tackle last season, making the veteran expendable.

Tunsil was traded from the Dolphins to Houston in 2019 for a pair of first-round picks. He earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his first two seasons with the organization, but he missed out in 2021 after he was limited to only five games thanks to a thumb injury.

