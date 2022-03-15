ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Veteran DL Eddie Goldman to meet with Ravens

By Ben Levine
 1 day ago
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears cut Goldman last week after they couldn’t work out a trade for the veteran defensive lineman. Two years remained on Goldman’s $10.5M-per-year deal, and cutting the veteran saved the Bears more than $6M in cap space.

Goldman, 28, returned to the Bears after opting out of the 2020 season. He started 10 games, upping his total to 73 as a pro. The Bears gave him an extension worth $42M in 2018, but because his contract tolled after he passed on the 2020 season, Goldman was signed through 2023.

The Ravens have revamped their defense a bit over the past week. After releasing cornerback Tavon Young last week, the team inked safety Marcus Williams to a whopping five-year, $70M deal. Goldman would be another notable addition to new DC Mike Macdonald‘s defense.

