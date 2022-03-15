Panthers to sign RB D’Onta Foreman to one-year, $2M deal

Running back D'Onta Foreman. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Foreman had a standout career at Texas, but he struggled to put it together during his first four seasons in the NFL. He finally emerged in 2021 with the Titans while filling in for Derrick Henry. Foreman ultimately finished last season with 566 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 133 carries. He also added another 123 yards via nine receptions.

The 2017 third-round pick previously spent time with Texans, Colts, Titans (first stint) and Falcons. Prior to 2021, Foreman had collected only 421 rushing yards in 17 career games.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard ended up starting 10 games as a rookie while filling in for McCaffrey last season, and the fourth-round pick will likely serve as McCaffrey’s top backup in 2022. Foreman could find himself third on the depth chart, but depending on the guarantees, he could end up competing with the likes of Ameer Abdullah and Spencer Brown for a roster spot. On the flip side, considering McCaffrey’s injury history, there’s a chance the team stocks up at the position.