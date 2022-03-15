ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win.

After a 1-1 first leg the tension at Old Trafford was palpable but the Red Devils had come into the crunch clash in high spirits after Ronaldo's hat-trick at the weekend had handed them a 3-2 win over Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded

But the Portuguese star was left far from victorious after Ralf Rangnick's men once again failed to deliver.

Minutes before half-time, Atletico caught United's defence off guard as Antoine Griezmann breezed down the right-hand flank before swinging a looping cross to Lodi unmarked on the opposite side of the box.

Finding himself in acres of space, Lodi punished the home side by heading home the only goal of the game.

Renan Lodi's (right) 41st-minute header handed Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Old Trafford

After Lodi's header handed the visitors the lead, United players protested about a perceived foul on Anthony Elanga in the build-up that the referee had not given.

Ronaldo in particular was irate as he could be seen furiously gesturing to the referee as the Atletico players reeled away in celebration.

The 37-year-old appeared to question the quality of the official's vision as he held his hands up to his eyes to make the globally-recognised glasses signal.

The forward's protests were to no avail however, as the referee's decision and the goal stood after a VAR review.

The United players protested over a perceived foul on Anthony Elanga in the build up

