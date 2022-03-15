ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Driver who crashed near Lakewood Center after chase was intoxicated, police say

By Fernando Haro
 1 day ago

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drunk driving and a number of other crimes after leading police on a chase that ended with him crashing near the Lakewood Center and injuring another driver, authorities said.

Compton resident Hector Daniel Aguilar, 28, was arrested around 12:34 a.m. Monday near the Lakewood Center after he stole a vehicle and led authorities on a chase from Long Beach to Lakewood, LBPD spokesperson Brandon Fahey said.

The pursuit began after midnight when officers responded to the area of McGowan Street and Lakewood Boulevard following reports of a stolen vehicle, Fahey said.

When police could not locate the stolen vehicle, a Long Beach Air Support Unit was called to help guide officers on the ground.

Shortly after, officers located the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, Fahey said. The driver inside, Aguilar, failed to stop and led police on a “department authorized” pursuit towards Lakewood, LBPD said.

The suspect continued driving, eventually reaching a high rate of speed and prompting officers on the ground to call off their pursuit. But LBPD continued to track him using the Long Beach Air Support Unit.

Aguilar was arrested when he got into a car crash a few moments later near the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Candlewood Street, Fahey said. Aguilar and the man in the other car both had to be taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries. They are expected to survive.

Once cleared, Aguilar was booked by LBPD for one count each: DUI causing injury, vehicle theft, grand theft of a vehicle and evading police. His bail is set at $100,000.

The investigation surrounding the stolen vehicle is ongoing, police said.

The post Driver who crashed near Lakewood Center after chase was intoxicated, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

