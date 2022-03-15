Ohio woman charged with leaving threatening, racist voicemails for Michigan lawmakers, AG's office says

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ) – An Ohio woman is looking at prison time for allegedly leaving threatening and racist voicemails for two Michigan state representatives, Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced Tuesday.

The AG’s office says 58-year-old Sandra Bachman of Batavia, Ohio, called Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing and Rep. Cynthia Johnson of Detroit last year and threatened to kill them.

Bachman is facing one count of false report or threat of terrorism – a 20-year-felony – one count of ethnic intimidation – a two-year felony – and two counts of the malicious use of telecommunications services, a six-month misdemeanor.

Nessel’s office alleges Bachman called Anthony in May 2021 and left the following message:

“Hey um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh*t and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

A month later, she also allegedly left a threatening voicemail for Johnson. Nessel’s office released the following excerpt from that message:

“Well, baby-doll, n***a lip b***h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you.... You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

Michigan State Police investigated both incidents before referring them to the AG’s office for evaluation.

Authorities say threats against elected officials have risen since the Nov. 2020 election, and Nessel says that “will not be tolerated.”

“Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case,” Nessel said.

Bachman is set to be arraigned on March 31.