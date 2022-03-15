All-District: Lindsay, Lawson, Valentino and Long headline postseason honors

More than two dozen Denton-area boys basketball players were recognized by their respective districts.

Some were voted the best.

Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay — an electric, 6-foot-8 senior and UNLV pledge — was named MVP of District 6-5A after leading the Wildcats to a district title, 30-6 record and a No. 12 ranking in the final Class 6A coaches poll.

Ryan senior Marcette Lawson was voted District 6-5A Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-8 forward’s length and athleticism was big for the Raiders (19-10), who went 11-3 in district play and advanced to the area round of the 5A playoffs.

Argyle senior guard Eli Valentino was named District 7-4A MVP. The lone returning starter from his 2021 state championship team, Valentino helped the new-look Eagles (27-7) go undefeated in district play and reach the regional semifinals.

Ponder went undefeated in district play, advanced to the Class 3A Region II quarterfinals and finished 31-4. The Lions were led by versatile 6-5 junior guard Tyler Long, who was voted District 10-3A MVP.

District 5-6A

MVP: KyeRon Lindsey, sr., Guyer

Offensive MVP: Ja’kobe Walter, jr., McKinney

Defensive MVP: Miles Gibson, sr., Allen

Co-Newcomers of the Year: Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery, fr., Guyer

Sixth Man of the Year: Jackson Steele, sr., McKinney

Co-Coach of the Year: Grant Long, Guyer; Wes Watson, McKinney

First Team: Femi Olaniyan, jr., Allen; Jaiden Blaylock, sr., Braswell; Connor Newton, jr., Guyer; Jacovey Campbell, jr., McKinney; Devin Vincent, sr., McKinney; Alex Anamekwe, sr., McKinney; Kendall Alexander, sr., McKinney; Addison Harmon, jr., Prosper; Jaxon Ford., soph., Prosper.

Second Team: Dylan Archey, jr., Allen; Kaiden Myers, Allen; Joshua Jackson, Braswell; Dylan Smith, jr., Braswell; Jace Wilson, sr., Guyer; Isaac Berry, sr., Little Elm; Ibrahima Diallo, sr., Little Elm; Thatcher McClure, sr., McKinney; Damondre McKnight, jr., McKinney; Brandt Evanson, jr. Prosper.

All-Defensive Team: Trent Pane, fr., Allen; Jamien Turner., sr., Braswell; John Godfrey, sr., Guyer; Kellen Tasby, soph., Little Elm; Isaac Layne, jr., McKinney; Jackson Seale, jr., McKinney; James Cloud, jr., Prosper.

District 6-5A

MVP: Chase Henderson, sr., Birdville

Offensive MVP: Jourdyn Gransberry, sr., Richland

Defensive POY: Marcette Lawson, sr., Ryan

Newcomer of the Year: Tristan Strength, soph., Colleyville Heritage

Coach of the Year: Jeff Fitch, Birdville

First Team: Jalen Nettles, sr., Richland; CJ Nelson, sr., Richland; March Rucha, jr., Richland; Jordan Ware, sr., Ryan; Christian Lawson, sr., Ryan; Daniel Sykes, Birdville, sr., Birdville; Gehrig Norman, jr., Birdville; Clyde Cummings, jr., Birdville; Sammon Johnson, jr., Colleyville Heritage; Terrance Ramirez, sr., Grapevine; Mitchell Williams, sr., Grapevine; Cole Calvery, sr., Grapevine.

Second Team: Amarien Mohair, jr., Ryan; Jack Bommarito, jr.; Matthew Zakaria, jr., Birdville; Myles Mason, jr., Birdville; Josh Zakaria, soph., Birdville; Jonathan Kabeya, soph., Colleyeville Heritage; Carson Jach, jr., Colleyville Heritage; Jeremiah Brown, fr., Denton; Connor Maxwell, sr., Grapevine; Ethan Varin, sr., Lake Dallas; Jordan Williams, sr., Lake Dallas; Gavyn Dunlap, sr., Northwest; Carter Donoho, jr., Northwest; Kyron Walton, sr., Richland.

District 7-4A

MVP: Eli Valentino, sr. Argyle

Offensive MVP: Garrett Rodgers, sr., Decatur

Defensive MVP: Trey Utter, sr., ArgyleCo-Newcomer of the Year: Keteviyan Owens, jr., Lake Worth; Kelby Castro, soph., Springtown.

Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Chance Coyle, sr., Argyle; Kameron Beautnagel, soph., Krum

Coach of the Year: Russell Perkins, Argyle

First Team: Hutch Burns, jr., Argyle; Jayson Demcher, soph., Argyle; Wayne Pritts, jr., Argyle; Blake Horton, sr., Bridgeport; Eddie Hernandez, jr., Castleberry; Gaston Ortega, sr., Castleberry; Coleman Dykes, sr., Decatur; Cade Hogan, jr., Decatur; Isaac Dillon, sr., Krum; Hayden Walker, sr., Krum; Damirion Polty, sr., Lake Worth; William Gleson, sr., Springtown.

Second Team: Canian Galentine, sr., Argyle; Logan Kehoe, sr., Bridgeport; Kyler Sparks, sr., Bridgeport; Jamiere Reid, sr., Castleberry; Preston Escobar, jr., Decatur; Hunter Smith, jr., Decatur; Gavin Adams, sr., Krum; Jackson Burns, sr., Kasen Hastings, soph., Krum; Bryan Neal, Lake Worth; Marco Barrera, sr., Springtown; Zane Bell, sr., Springtown.

District 9-4A

MVP: J.J. Boling, Sr., Van Alstyne

Offensive MVP: Carson Brown, Jr., Van Alstyne

Defensive Player of the Year: Kerry Alexander, Sr., Melissa

Sixth Man of the Year: Naod Dereje, Sr., Celina

Newcomer of the Year: Jadun Mason, Soph., Anna

Coaching Staff of the Year: Van Alstyne

First Team: Blake Skipworth, Sr., Van Alstyne; Kade Ramer, Soph., Van Alstyne; Jonathan Brown, Jr., Anna; Carter May, Jr., Aubrey; Zac Hamilton, Sr., Aubrey; Cooper St. Aubin, Soph., Celina; Cason Evans, Sr., Gainesville; Justin Maina, Sr., Melissa; Hudson Czarnecki, Sr., Melissa.

Second Team: Greg Cade Jr., Sr.; Anna; Mason Cotton, Sr., Anna; Branden West, Soph., Aubrey; Rhet Bleemel, Sr., Aubrey; Brower Nickel, Sr., Celina; Tavenor Watts, Sr., Melissa; Thabani Ndhlukula, Sr., Melissa; Jordan Collendrina, Sr., Sanger.

All-Defensive Team: Dylan Geller, Sr., Van Alstyne; Grayson Stewart, Soph., Anna; Branden West, Soph., Aubrey; Ayden Greenlee, Sr., Celina; London Daniels, Soph., Gainesville; Tim Ferguson, Sr., Melissa; Jordyn Brown, Jr., Sanger.

District 10-3A

MVP: Tyler Long, Jr., Ponder

Offensive MVP: Jesse Klein, Sr., Callisburg.

Co-Defensive MVP: Mac Harper, Jr., Whitesboro; Logan Durant, Sr., Paradise.

Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Max Heinsley, Fr., Whitesboro; Javien Gonzalez, Jr., Ponder.

Newcomer of the Year: Timber Crider, Soph., Ponder.

First Team: Torran Naglestad, Sr., Whitesboro; Jake Hermes, Sr., Whitesboro; Kason Williams, Jr., Whitesboro; Daymon Orr, Sr., S&S; Aidan LeMasters, Jr., Boyd; Kyle Stewart, Sr., Valley View; Waymon Gilkey, Sr., Callisburg; Dayne Thompson, Soph., Paradise; Kade Brackeen, Sr., Paradise; Aydon Cox, Sr., Pilot Point; Rowdy Robinson, Soph., Pilot Point; Clay Akins, Sr., Ponder; Hayes Hutcherson, Sr., Ponder; Juke Kelley, Sr., Ponder.

Second Team: Jace Sanders, Jr., Whitesboro; Dylan Ridenour, Sr., S&S; Dorian Williams, Sr., Boyd; Colton Montgomery, Jr., Callisburg; Aiden Eugster, Sr., Callisburg; Dustin Meadows, Sr., Paradise; Kyler Kelsey, Sr., Paradise; Cade Carter, Sr., Pilot Point; Tyler Akins, Sr., Ponder; Dalan Smith, Jr., Valley View.