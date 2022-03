The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said in a court filing late Wednesday that it had evidence that former President Trump and his allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" by trying to block Congress from certifying the election.This is the first time the committee has laid out a potential criminal case against Trump.The committee's filing represented a significant moment in its investigation, because it included rare disclosures of its findings. It also included excerpts of the panel's depositions and interviews with witnesses, including former Vice President Mike Pence's top advisers, former Justice Department...

POTUS ・ 14 DAYS AGO