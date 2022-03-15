ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets sign ex-Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets opened the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by addressing their shaky secondary.

The team added former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead on Tuesday.

A person with direct knowledge of Reed’s contract confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it; deals are not made official until the NFL’s league year begins Wednesday.

The Athletic first reported the deal with Reed.

Another person told the AP it is for three years and worth $33 million. Agent Sunny Shah confirmed Whitehead’s agreement with the Jets is for two years.

