This Person Says They Went To The Hospital After Their Roommate Purposefully Exposed Them To Their Allergy, And It's Eye-Opening

Turnto10.com
Woman diagnosed with Guillain-Barré after COVID vaccine shares life-saving advice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Just one week after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, an Indiana woman says she could barely walk or talk. The sad part, she says, is her illness might have been avoided if she had simply known to have an important conversation with her doctor first. Just a...
These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware
Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
Drunk thug, 37, who kicked a six-months-pregnant woman in the stomach so hard she lost her unborn daughter faces jail after admitting GBH
A drunken thug is facing jail after kicking a heavily pregnant woman who lost her unborn baby. Roger Bygrave kicked Alison Bolton in the stomach during a Valentine's Day assault in Devon after downing 10 pints of cider. Yesterday he accepted causing grievous bodily harm to Miss Bolton, then 34,...
Pfizer Canada to recall high blood pressure drug due to potential cancer-causing impurity
Pfizer Canada, a unit of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is recalling all lots of high blood pressure drug Inderal-LA (propranolol hydrochloride) extended release capsules, in 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg dosage due to the presence of a potential cancer causing compound, nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-propranolol) above the acceptable level.
Washington Post
Her son survives on one food. When the FDA recalled it, she put out a plea asking whether anyone had some to spare.
Claire Rowan awoke to a panic-inducing news alert on her phone: The Food and Drug Administration recalled three popular powdered infant formulas — one of which Rowan’s 16-year-son, Will, depends on as his sole source of nourishment because of extreme and deadly food allergies. “He’s basically allergic to...
No deaths linked to Pfizer and Moderna Covid jabs, major new study finds
NO deaths have been linked to Pfizer and Moderna Covid jabs, a major new study has found. The US study also revealed 92 per cent of side-effects after the vaccines were mild. About 4,500 people died in America after having their vaccine, up to June 2021. However nothing was found...
73% Of Chronic Pain Patients Stopped Taking Opioids, Benzos After Cannabis Therapy Treatment: New Medical Study
This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Chronic pain is a debilitating condition that affects over 50 million American adults around the country. With 1 in every 5 adults in the United States suffering from chronic pain, it’s not surprising to see the economic impact:...
IFLScience
Melatonin May Be A Cheap, Effective Drug To Treat COVID-19, Suggests Review
Melatonin, a widely-accessible drug often used as an agent against sleep disorders, may be an effective treatment for COVID-19 in both managing serious disease and acting as a preventative agent, a large review suggests. The authors believe evidence points to melatonin being a cheap and available option to battling COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, filling a void that is sorely lacking in treatment options for the virus.
Baby formula recall expands after infant dies, FDA says
Pharmaceutical company Abbott laboratories is recalling certain types of baby formulas made at a Michigan plant again after an infant who was exposed to the baby formula powder died, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Monday. The company recalled Similac PM 60/40 cans and cases manufactured at that...
Pfizer vaccine much less successful at preventing Covid infections in young children, data shows
Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.According to a set of New York state data published on medRxiv, the vaccine provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus for children aged five to 11, even within a month of receiving their second shot. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation in that age group.“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years...
Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart
An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
NBC Washington
New Device Helps Patients Recover From Opioid Addiction
A small, wearable device is helping patients survive the awful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Spark Biomedical created the FDA-approved Sparrow Therapy System. It’s essentially an earpiece that sends mild electrical pulses to the brain to help alleviate the withdrawal symptoms that patients go through while they’re detoxing, like insomnia, tremors, chills and sweating, bone pain, mood swings, and more.
Study Finds Psilocybin Anti-Depression Effects Last At Least One Year
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. A year after a Johns Hopkins psilocybin-assisted therapy study, researchers find even more stunning results, showing the power of two doses. While there have been many studies showing that psilocybin-assisted therapy effectively relieves depression, for how long...
ohmymag.co.uk
This dogsitter got bitten 800 times in a horrific attack
800 times. That's how many times she was bitten. Jacqueline Durand is a miracle worker after the terrible accident that disfigured her in Coppell, Texas. ‘I thought I was going to die,’ Jacqueline told CBS. The dogsitter revealed the shocking injuries that left the skin on her face ‘hanging off’ after she was bitten 800 times in an attack by a dog she was dogsitting and had met before. She didn’t understand what happened that day.
People
12-Year-Old Boy Who Burned 35 Percent of Body in TikTok 'Fire Challenge' Tells Kids 'Not to Be a Follower'
After suffering burns on 35 percent of his body while attempting the "Fire Challenge," Nick Howell has a message for other kids: "You shouldn't try everything you see on social media." "It won't go well," the 12-year-old tells PEOPLE for this week's issue, which explores the dangers of TikTok challenges....
Travelers Say This Light-blocking Eye Mask Helps Them Sleep Better on Flights
If you're the type of person who can fall asleep just as easily on an airplane as you can in your own bed, we salute you. But for many people, getting restful sleep while traveling, whether that's on airplanes or in hotels, is a near impossible endeavor. Luckily, a good eye mask can help, and Amazon shoppers have found one that makes for much more comfortable rest both at home and on the go. And right now, the mask can be yours for just $10, since it's on sale for 50 percent off.
Report Finds Increase in Child Deaths, Injuries Tied to Recalled Products
The year 2021 was a challenging year for child safety. That’s the main takeaway from the Kids in Danger (KID) annual report released Thursday, tracking children’s product safety recalls and trends. The report is based on recall data and findings from the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission.
MedicalXpress
People who die by suicide with a firearm are less likely to have sought treatment
People who kill themselves with a firearm are more likely to talk about suicide a month before ending their lives than ask for help and seek mental health treatment, according to a study by the New Jersey Gun Violence Center at Rutgers University. The study, published in JAMA Network Open,...
ohmymag.co.uk
COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab
A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
Finger Lakes Times
Sneezing, coughing and itchy eyes: How to manage your allergies in spring
Spring is arriving soon, which means warmer temperatures and more opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities. But if you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffer from allergies, going outside when pollen is in the air may not be a good idea. Here’s how to keep your seasonal allergies...
BuzzFeed
