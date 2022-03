Going into the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, the status of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was unclear. James has been bothered by knee pain for some time now and it won’t go away for as long as the season continues. But following Sunday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns, the soreness he was dealing with was enough for head coach Frank Vogel to label him a game-time decision ahead of Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

