Police to increase patrols as St. Patrick's Day nears

Police are ramping up patrols as St. Patrick's Day approaches.

Maryland State Police will increase patrols at all barracks around St. Patrick's Day to combat an anticipated increase in impaired driving, the agency said in a news release Tuesday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office will also assign extra patrols, according to a news release, with an emphasis on traffic and heavily traveled roads.

MSP enforcement initiatives focused on impaired, distracted and aggressive driving will take place on various days through March 20. The effort will include “saturation patrols” in areas where crashes or arrests associated with driving under the influence are more frequent, the MSP release said.

In 2020, 120 people died on Maryland roads from impaired driving crashes, MSP said in its release, citing the Maryland Department of Transportation. More than 2,600 people were injured by impaired driving in the same year, MSP said.

MSP and the sheriff's office urged those attending St. Patrick's Day gatherings to drive sober or designate a sober driver. Motorists should remember to buckle up and put cellphones away, police said. Those hosting St. Patrick's Day gatherings can be held liable if someone they served alcohol to ends up in a crash, the MSP release said.

Police urge hosts to take keys away from people considering driving impaired, and to ensure alternate modes of transportation are set up for guests in advance. FCSO also cautioned residents to walk with friends, avoid wearing dark clothes while walking through parking lots or on roads and to never leave drinks unattended.

“We want everyone to have a safe St. Patrick’s Day holiday,” Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO Patrol Operations Traffic Unit commander, said in a written statement. “We all know this holiday as a day of luck, but we ask you not to test that luck and instead follow the tips we have provided.”

Residents should call 911 for emergencies. For nonemergencies, FCSO can be reached at 301-600-2071 and MSP Frederick at 301-600-4151.