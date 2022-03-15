ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit. Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley News

8,817 COVID vaccine injuries reported to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention among kids 5 to 11, as study shows Pfizer vaccine only 12% effective in that age group

Megan RedshawChildren’s Health FundThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing a total of 1,151,450 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.The data included a total of 24,827 reports of deaths, an increase of 425 over the previous week and 200,331 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period, up 4,128 compared with the previous week.Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 774,373 adverse events, including 11,312 deaths and 74,257 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Ap#Cbs
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna set to make $51 BILLION in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2022: Global health leaders call for pharma companies to make shots available in the developing world

Pfizer and Moderna, manufacturers of the two most popular used vaccines in the United States and much of the rest of the world, are expecting to bring in $51 billion in vaccine sales this year, according to earnings statements published by the companies. Pfizer expects to lead the way, with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical Daily

Most Side Effects Of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Are Mild, Fade After One Day: Study

Researchers revealed this week that most side effects of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were mild and started fading away just a day after their administration. A team of scientists examined the two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines used in the USA and presented their findings in a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on Monday. The group used surveillance data collected through two system types — a passive one called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and an active system called v-safe. The data only included those who received their jobs during the first six months of the vaccination program in the country.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Pfizer vaccine much less successful at preventing Covid infections in young children, data shows

Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is far less successful at blocking infections in young children than in adults and adolescents, a new study shows.According to a set of New York state data published on medRxiv, the vaccine provided almost no protection against contracting the coronavirus for children aged five to 11, even within a month of receiving their second shot. The vaccine was effective, however, at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation in that age group.“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years,” the study says. “However, vaccination of children 5-11 years...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Pfizer's COVID vaccine is just 12% effective in preventing Omicron infection in children aged five to 11, new study reveals - so why ARE health officials pushing parents to get their kids shots?

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has done little to protect inoculated five- to 11- year-olds from infection, data revealed by New York state officials on Monday shows. Researchers at the New York State Department Health gauged infection rates of minors who have had the Pfizer jab made available to them. Children were split into two age groups, one of children five to 11 and the other for children 12 to 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Pfizer CEO says fourth vaccine shot will be needed later this year as global tally nears 457 million

The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. PFE, +4.21% said Sunday that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years, and that fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later this year. In an interview with CBS News reporter Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said people are going to have to learn to live with the virus. He said a fourth dose - a second booster - is necessary "right now." "The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," he said, according to a CBS News transcript. "It's not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long." The U.S. COVID numbers continue to decline, and the nation is now averaging 34,232 new cases a day, according to a New York Times tracker, down 48% from two weeks ago. The average daily number of hospitalizations stands at 29,688, down 42% from two weeks ago. Deaths are averaging 1,291 a day, down 31% from two weeks ago, but still an undesirably high number. Globally, there have been 456.9 million confirmed cases, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, and 6.04 million deaths. The U.S. leads the world with 79.5 million cases and 967,552 fatalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Exercise after COVID-19 vaccine may increase antibodies, study finds

AMES, Iowa - Going for a long jog or taking a brisk walk could increase the benefits of the COVID-19 shot, a new study finds. The findings, published in Brain, Behavior and Immunity, demonstrate that 90 minutes of exercise after immunization of the vaccine increases antibody response several weeks later across several models.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy