ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Low levels of vitamin B9 linked to dementia risk

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers said levels of the vitamin should be routinely checked. Older people with low levels of vitamin B9 have a higher risk of dementia, a study suggests. Having low levels of the vitamin, also known as folate, has also been linked to premature death. Academics from the US and...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
AHA News

These three risk factors may have the biggest impact on dementia cases

Nearly half of all dementia cases in the U.S. may be linked to a dozen modifiable risk factors – most notably high blood pressure, obesity and physical inactivity, according to new research. The findings suggest a large portion of dementia cases could be prevented, especially among Black and Hispanic adults, who had the highest percentage of combined risk factors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MedicalXpress

Reducing your risk of pancreatitis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen. The pancreas produces enzymes that help digestion and hormones that help regulate the way your body processes sugar. Pancreatitis occurs when digestive enzymes become activated while still in the pancreas, irritating the cells of your pancreas and causing inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Telegraph

Folic acid may cut risk of dementia and early death

Folic acid supplements could cut the risk of dementia, a study suggests. Academics from the US and Israel found that older people with low levels of vitamin B9 have a higher risk of dementia. Having low levels of the vitamin, also known as folate, has also been linked to premature death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Salon

Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Dementia Risk#Mental Health#B9
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Linked With Certain Oral Bacteria in Older Women

In a study of more than 1,200 women in the U.S., average age 63 years, 10 kinds of oral bacteria were associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, while five strains of bacteria were linked with lower hypertension risk. The observational study cannot prove cause and effect;...
BUFFALO, NY
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Stages of Cirrhosis of the Liver?

Cirrhosis of the liver is a disorder in which healthy liver cells are gradually replaced by scar tissue. It is a progressive illness that might take several years to develop. Cirrhosis is classified into four stages that include:. Stage I: Steatosis. The first stage of liver disease is characterized by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

5 Ways To Lower High Cholesterol, According To Scientists

For people watching their cholesterol, standard tests usually monitor how much plaque is building up in the arteries that could lead to heart trouble. Of course, keeping healthy cholesterol levels is one of the best ways in decreasing the risks of heart disease. Though there are medications to help, a few changes in your diet can reduce cholesterol and improve your heart health.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Most Common Kidney Diseases? 6 Kidney Diseases

The most common type of kidney disease is chronic kidney disease (CKD). Other diseases include acute kidney injury, stones, infections, cysts, and cancer. Kidneys perform essential functions such as filtering blood to remove waste products and excess fluid from the body. Kidneys also play a key role in maintaining blood pressure, hemoglobin levels, electrolyte balance, and more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Stroke risk: What to know

Model Hailey Bieber has said she is fine after suffering a small blood clot to her brain this past week. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "They found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection

The novel coronavirus is still spreading throughout the world, though cases in the United States have reached their lowest levels since July 2021— the summer after vaccinations began. However: Experts recently told the Hindustan Times that people are experiencing different COVID-19 symptoms after being infected with the omicron variant....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RunnersWorld

5 Ways to Reduce Chronic Inflammation in the Body

After you finish a run, a series of reactions kick in throughout the body. For one, white blood cells rush bio-chemicals to your legs, where they work to rebuild your hardworking, worn-out muscles. This process can last a few hours to a few days, depending on the damage incurred. During...
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Gut health plays a role in Alzheimer's development

A series of experiments presented today at the Alzheimer's Research UK 2022 Conference at the Brighton Centre, has implicated the health of the gut in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's is the leading cause of dementia, a condition that is devastating for those affected, their loved ones and their...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy