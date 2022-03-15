ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omnibus includes $183 million to make Humvees safer to drive

By Mark Satter
Roll Call Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of lobbying and stalled legislative efforts, appropriators set aside funds in the newly enacted $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package to equip aging military vehicles with technology that experts say will make them safer. The law includes $183 million for the Army to install anti-lock brake systems with...

Army Times

What the Army can learn from Operation Warp Speed

WASHINGTON — Roughly six weeks from retirement, U.S. Army Materiel Command chief Gen. Gus Perna was sitting at home in Alabama on a Saturday in May 2020 when he got the call. It was Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It had been just...
MILITARY

