Omnibus includes $183 million to make Humvees safer to drive

Late last month, Vice Adm. Timothy Szymanski, deputy commander of the Special Operations Command and a longtime member of SEAL Team 6, retired from the Navy. At a ceremony in Tampa, Florida, SEALs past and present came to celebrate Szymanski’s four decades of military service. Szymanski retired as SOCOM’s second in command at the apex of the Navy SEALs. By all appearances, his departure marked the end of a storied career as one of the top SEAL officers, having served many of his 36 years with SEAL Team 6 during the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Szymanski in many ways exemplified the SEALs in the age of America’s forever wars, and his legacy extends beyond his battlefield experience: He is an author of the Navy SEAL Ethos, which codifies the elite unit’s aspirational moral code. But his rise speaks as much to the SEALs’ failures as it does to their successes.

MILITARY ・ 22 DAYS AGO