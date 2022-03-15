ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Opinion: Reforming Missouri’s statute of limitations is in the best interests of expediting justice

themissouritimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri is often considered to be a thriving environment for innovators and aspiring business owners as well as an overall great place to live. And it is. Our state is constantly looking to improve the standard of living for its citizens and is at the forefront of many novel ideas and...

themissouritimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Panhandle Post

OPINION: The time is right for Nebraska prison reform

For the better part of my legislative career, I have focused on the justice system, including chairing the Judiciary Committee and working to reform juvenile justice. Lately I have been reflecting on the opportunity this session to address prison reform, a critical element to our state’s success. Constructing a...
NEBRASKA STATE
WTVW

A bill passed to reform Indiana’s juvenile justice system

INDIANA (WEHT) – After many years, State Rep. Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville)’s legislation was signed into law by the governor. Her legislation should reform the state’s juvenile justice system. State Rep. McNamara authored a new law to help reduce reoffending rates among nonviolent youth offenders, says the press...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Dylann Roof takes church shooting appeal to US Supreme Court

Attorneys for convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide how to handle disagreements over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys, an issue that has played a role throughout his case over the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.When a capital defendant who has been ruled competent to stand trial and his attorneys “disagree on whether to present mitigating evidence depicting him as mentally ill, who gets the final say?” Roof's appellate team wrote in their petition, filed late last month with the high...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statute Of Limitations#Civil Litigation#Tort Reform#Personal Injury
CBS News

Missouri snake breeder's death was no accident

An unusual "48 Hours" case may change your mind about snakes. Ben Renick, 29, a Missouri snake breeder, was found dead in his facility. At first, everyone assumed he had been killed by one of his snakes, but those assumptions were wrong — he had been murdered. Snakes, it...
MISSOURI STATE
WPMI

Suit: Cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

ATLANTA (AP) — A new lawsuit in Georgia seeks a court order declaring that a chemical related to the main intoxicating ingredient in pot is legal under state law. The chemical, called delta-8 THC, is mostly synthesized from CBD, a non-intoxicating chemical that’s prevalent in hemp. Delta-8 has become extremely popular across the country, and the cannabis industry and state governments have grappled with its rise.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Missoulian

Opinion: Watson is committed to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion

We applaud Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson for his support for incorporating language that prioritizes understanding of equity, inclusion and respect for human diversity into the Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics. The recent contention surrounding this topic underscores the clear need for more education and productive...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy