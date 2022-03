Wild turkey populations have been on an alarming decline in much of the country over the past several years, and no region has felt the effects more than the Southeast. The reasons for the declines are complex and not fully understood. Habitat loss, predators, and bad weather have gotten much of the blame. But some turkey biologists and many hunters believe that we’ve also been hunting them too hard. Historically, seasons have opened early and have run long in states like Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee, with bag limits of four to five birds per spring.

