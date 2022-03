By the time you finish reading this sentence, the Twins might have made another headline-grabbing trade. They made the first deal of the post-lockout period when they shipped Mitch Garver to Texas, made two more by the end of the weekend and continue to talk trades as they address myriad issues with their roster. And their roster could be altered even more as they prepare to play spring training games starting Thursday.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO