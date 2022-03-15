ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County Reports 433 New COVID-19 Infections, 10 Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
A staff member at the Center for Advanced Laboratory Medicine at UC San Diego Health prepares samples for testing of COVID-19. Courtesy UC San Diego

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 433 new COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths in its latest data, as the rate of those testing positive for the virus continued to decline.

Tuesday’s data increases the county’s cumulative coronavirus totals to 745,310 cases and 5,126 deaths since the pandemic began.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the past week decreased to 2.7%, down from 3% Friday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 12,333 tests were reported daily in the past week.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased to 221, up three from Monday, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by three to 47. Available ICU beds increased by four to 238.

A total of 1,182,653 — or 55.1% — of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.93 million — or 93.2% — of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.58 million, or 82%, are fully vaccinated.

City News Service contributed to this article.

County Supervisors Review Workforce Study as Part of Carbon-Free Plan

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors heard proposals Wednesday to help workers succeed in a carbon-free economy. Supervisors voted unanimously to receive a draft of the Integrated Regional Decarbonization Framework, which includes a workforce development study, and let the county negotiate a contract with the University of San Diego for related consulting services.
