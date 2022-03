There's nothing quite like a bowl of soup on a cold day. The broth feels as if it runs through your veins and warms you to the core, leaving your body temperature and mouth smiling wide. Heck, the weather doesn't even need to feel cold to enjoy soup. It's simply a perfect way to kick off any meal at a restaurant before the entrees make their appearance. While the other guests in your party might opt for a salad or some other handheld munchable to start their meal, you just can't go wrong when you see a great selection of soup on the menu. It's the ideal diving board to help launch you into the pool of dinner you're about to experience.

