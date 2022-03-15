Brown homers twice in Lake Creek’s win over rival Montgomery

Ava Brown #22 of Lake Creek gets a fist-bump head coach Michelle Rochinski after hitting a two-run in the first inning of a District 20-5A high school softball game, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Montgomery. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

MONTGOMERY — It was a spring break late afternoon game, but it was no picnic for the host Montgomery Lady Bears. Not with MoTown Showdown rival Lake Creek, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A visiting.

Ava Brown and Madelyn Lopez helped Lake Creek jumped up early and the Lions rolled to a 15-0 five-inning run-rule win in the District 20-5A matinee on Tuesday.

The Lions (18-0, 3-0) are now 5-0 all-time against the Lady Bears (7-14, 1-2) after outscoring them by 30 runs in last year’s meetings.

Florida commit Brown launched a pair of two-run homers in the first two innings as the Lions scored seven runs. Lopez totaled three RBIs in the first two innings with two hits to left field.

“She’s been struggling a little bit at the plate for her,” Lake Creek coach Michelle Rochinski said of Brown, who was 3-for-3 on the day with four RBIs. “Those two at-bats were huge for her. Even when she had her single (later in the game), she’s hitting the ball hard.

“It was an all-around great offensive game by the whole team. If we can keep the bats going, we’ve got good things.”

Lake Creek’s No. 2 pitcher, junior Madison Johnson, showed out as well. She totaled 10 strikeouts and only allowed a hit with one out in the fifth inning to Montgomery’s Aubrey Yarnall.

Johnson came into the season new to the varsity level after the Lions lost two of last year’s pitchers and returned Brown, one of the top high school pitchers in the country.

“Madison has come out the last two games and she’s pitched phenomenal,” Rochinski said. “She’s hitting spots, she’s mixing it up a little bit. They had that one hit there at the end. But we are finding a way to play great defense behind her. She’s doing her job and pitching outs. That is huge for us, not putting all the pressure on Ava.”

It wasn’t a much better start at the plate early for Montgomery as the Lake Creek starter picked up a rare four-strikeout inning. Lady Bears No. 3 hitter Sarah Allen reached on a dropped third strike before Johnson caught the fourth batter of the inning looking to strand her at the base.

After a scoreless third inning, Lake Creek added four more runs on the top of the fourth. Caelee Clark started with an RBI fielder’s choice and Kalee Rochinski drove in two runs on double. Jolie Bazan then hit a pinch-hit RBI triple to make it 11-0 Lions.

The Lions added four more runs in the fifth inning. Carmen Uribe and Clark each had an RBI while two runs were scored on an infield miscue by the Lady Bears.

Leadoff hitter Maddie McKee was 3-for-4 with three runs and a double for the Lions.

“We’ve been playing pretty well up until today,” Montgomery first-year coach Daniel Carnline said. “I think this rivalry gets in their heads a little bit and things like that. They hit the ball and made us work and we just didn’t do a good enough job today of hitting the ball in play and making them work. We just have to do a lot better job than that.”

It’s a new era of sorts for Montgomery with Carnline in charge. He is the third head coach for the program since Michelle Rochinski left the Lady Bears after 16 seasons to open Lake Creek. Montgomery hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2018 and returns a competitive team this season to attempt to make that return trip.

Up until Tuesday, Montgomery had been competitive in its district games with a 10-0 run over Caney Creek and an 11-10 loss to New Caney last week.

“It comes down to a mentality,” Carnline said. “How bad do they want it. I think we lose focus on what our job is at the plate when they are focused on this rivalry thing. Hats off to (Lake Creek), they are a phenomenal team. I think we just overthink things, try to make things happen and try to force things to happen instead of letting things happen.”

Lake Creek, meanwhile, has won 18 straight to begin the season and is outscoring district opponents 37-0 (wins over New Caney, Dayton and Montgomery) so far.

“The season started I’d say rough,” Rochinski said, referring to the pre-district part of their schedule. “We were winning ball games, but they were a bit closer. Now we are putting the bat on the ball and we were able to score some runs. Putting the hits together. It’s only Game 3 of district and we have a long ways to go. So far, I like what I see.”

Lake Creek has a quick turnaround. It faces Kingwood Park at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Montgomery is off until Friday when it travels to Dayton.

