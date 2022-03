At least one precinct in San Francisco’s Tuesday election broke the rules regarding electioneering inside a polling station. Entering Precinct 7327/7328 at the City College’s Chinatown North Beach Campus at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mission Local discovered a man loitering near the polling booths. He wore a yellow “Recall the school board” campaign T-shirt, which was clearly visible through his unzipped black coat. For the duration of the next 40 minutes, the man sometimes stood directly in front of the voting booth, an otherwise restricted area, almost as if he were the one voting. At no point did any of the poll workers at the scene ask him to leave.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO