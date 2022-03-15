ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN Lottery

By The Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:....

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Live updates: US earmarks $180M for Baltic NATO allies

HELSINKI — Estonia’s defense ministry says the United States has earmarked $180 million in military assistance to the Baltic NATO members of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania this year under a scheme entitled the Baltic Security Initiative. The ministry said on Thursday that a budget package approved by the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; U.S. warns China on aiding Moscow

KYIV/LVIV/WASHINGTON, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - As Russian troops appeared to stall in their advance on Ukrainian cities, the United States voiced concern on Thursday that China might assist Moscow with military equipment as the war entered its fourth week. Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under renewed Russian shelling as rescuers...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Northstar Cash
CNN

Rate hikes are here: What does that mean for you?

New York (CNN Business) — The Covid era of free money has come to an end. After dropping interest rates to zero in March 2020 to revive the economy, the Federal Reserve has just shifted gears to go into inflation-fighting mode. Fed officials said Wednesday they are raising interest...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy