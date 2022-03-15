ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Drug lord known as ‘The Egg’ secretly extradited to California

By Salvador Rivera
localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Just past midnight early Tuesday morning, Juan Gerardo Treviño, a drug lord nicknamed “El Huevo,” or “The Egg,” was extradited from Mexico to the United States, according to the Associated...

www.localdvm.com

