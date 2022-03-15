ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain-free for now but luck runs dry on wet St. Patrick's Day, your Wednesday forecast

Atlantic City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday but it'll look...

pressofatlanticcity.com

KIMT

A Cooler St. Patrick's Day

After a sunny and warm Wednesday with high temperatures topping out in the 60s, a cold front has passed through which is ushering in cooler air for St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50 for highs, which is still mild considering our average high is around 40 degrees. It will be a dry, but rather cloudy throughout the day.
KFOR

Spring Forward to Warmer Weather

After Winter Weather and snowfall Friday, we’ll see better weather this weekend. After a cold start Saturday morning, we’ll see sunny skies and highs today in the mid-to-upper 50’s. It will be breezy today as well with southerly gusts from 20-30 mph. After we “Spring Forward” tonight...
WOWK 13 News

Why don’t meteorologists wear green on St. Patrick’s Day?

(WOWK) — It’s a tradition on St. Patrick’s Day to wear green and if you don’t, the person who calls you out on it is allowed to pinch you. One group of people you never see wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day would be your local TV meteorologists. There’s a reason for that and it […]
Fox11online.com

A cloudy and mild St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day. It will be cloudy with a high of 52 Thursday. Friday will be cloudy and windy with a chance of rain then wet snow developing in the afternoon and continuing into Friday night. The high only reaches 37. Our Next Weathermaker will likely bring some accumulating...
Atlantic City Press

Who saw a 69 mph wind gust in South Jersey Saturday? We have the top reports

Rain, even thunderstorms, turned to snow in South Jersey Saturday. However, it was the winds that was the constant as warm turned to cold, rain turning to snow. High winds brought isolated power outages and wind damage to the region. A wind advisory was put into place by the National Weather Service for most of Saturday and Saturday evening to account to this.
NBC4 Columbus

Warm St. Patrick’s Day, then rain this weekend

Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, daytime high 52. We haven’t had a St. Patrick’s Day this warm since 2012, when the high temperature was 75°! That’s the record high for March 17th, and I don’t think we’ll quite break it today, but we won’t be too far off. Conditions will be calm today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and daytime highs will be in the low 70s across the region.
WJCL

Rain likely by tomorrow but dry weather for St. Patrick's Day

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be some sun this morning, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Most of the day is looking dry, but showers will develop late afternoon south of Savannah and Savannah north in the evening. Showers will become likely late tonight after 9 pm with isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs are going to be pleasantly mild in the low to mid-70s.
Turnto10.com

Milder trend continues with rain on St. Patrick's Day

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — This week has featured some pleasant spring-like weather, and the next few days will keep that positive trend going. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Highs reach the mid and upper 50s on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky, then clouds will...
Mashed

Ben & Jerry's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Pint Flavor

St. Patrick's Day is officially upon us once again. Regardless of whether you've got Irish blood running through your veins or not, a celebration is called for. Indulging in a meal made up of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish soda bread is one way to commemorate the holiday, and if you're heading out to a bar, it's only right that you toast to your fellow Irishmen and women with the unofficial beer of St. Paddy's Day: Guinness.
