Rain-free for now but luck runs dry on wet St. Patrick's Day, your Wednesday forecast

After a sunny and warm Wednesday with high temperatures topping out in the 60s, a cold front has passed through which is ushering in cooler air for St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50 for highs, which is still mild considering our average high is around 40 degrees. It will be a dry, but rather cloudy throughout the day.
A dry, spring-like stretch will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern on St. Patrick's Day. It will stay dry on Wednesday, March 16 with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase overnight heading into...
After Winter Weather and snowfall Friday, we’ll see better weather this weekend. After a cold start Saturday morning, we’ll see sunny skies and highs today in the mid-to-upper 50’s. It will be breezy today as well with southerly gusts from 20-30 mph. After we “Spring Forward” tonight...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saint Patrick’s Day Thursday will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the mid to upper 40s, with areas south of HWY 10 reaching the 50s. A cooler start on Friday morning, with lows dropping just below freezing point. Highs will be cooler but expected to remain in the low 40s.
(WOWK) — It’s a tradition on St. Patrick’s Day to wear green and if you don’t, the person who calls you out on it is allowed to pinch you. One group of people you never see wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day would be your local TV meteorologists. There’s a reason for that and it […]
Happy St. Patrick's Day. It will be cloudy with a high of 52 Thursday. Friday will be cloudy and windy with a chance of rain then wet snow developing in the afternoon and continuing into Friday night. The high only reaches 37. Our Next Weathermaker will likely bring some accumulating...
Rain, even thunderstorms, turned to snow in South Jersey Saturday. However, it was the winds that was the constant as warm turned to cold, rain turning to snow. High winds brought isolated power outages and wind damage to the region. A wind advisory was put into place by the National Weather Service for most of Saturday and Saturday evening to account to this.
Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy, daytime high 52. We haven’t had a St. Patrick’s Day this warm since 2012, when the high temperature was 75°! That’s the record high for March 17th, and I don’t think we’ll quite break it today, but we won’t be too far off. Conditions will be calm today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and daytime highs will be in the low 70s across the region.
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be some sun this morning, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Most of the day is looking dry, but showers will develop late afternoon south of Savannah and Savannah north in the evening. Showers will become likely late tonight after 9 pm with isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs are going to be pleasantly mild in the low to mid-70s.
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — This week has featured some pleasant spring-like weather, and the next few days will keep that positive trend going. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Highs reach the mid and upper 50s on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky, then clouds will...
St. Patrick's Day is officially upon us once again. Regardless of whether you've got Irish blood running through your veins or not, a celebration is called for. Indulging in a meal made up of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish soda bread is one way to commemorate the holiday, and if you're heading out to a bar, it's only right that you toast to your fellow Irishmen and women with the unofficial beer of St. Paddy's Day: Guinness.
