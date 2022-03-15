Rain-free for now but luck runs dry on wet St. Patrick's Day, your Wednesday forecast

St. Patrick's Day is officially upon us once again. Regardless of whether you've got Irish blood running through your veins or not, a celebration is called for. Indulging in a meal made up of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish soda bread is one way to commemorate the holiday, and if you're heading out to a bar, it's only right that you toast to your fellow Irishmen and women with the unofficial beer of St. Paddy's Day: Guinness.

