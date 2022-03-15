ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear and mild, your Tuesday night forecast

Atlantic City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Joe Martucci says if you liked Tuesday, you'll like Wednesday, too. It'll...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Updates on winter storm conditions

Spring Twp. - 3.0" The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WJCL

Freeze Warning for Sunday morning as lows dip to the 20s

Sunday morning will start on the COLD side. Lows will drop to the 20s across the area tonight. This will place a Freeze Warning for the area until 10:00 am tomorrow morning. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to cover them. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, but...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTAJ

Rain will turn to snow tonight

Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day, High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Late today a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late […]
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Colder with wintry mix possible mid-week, your Tuesday forecast

The record warmth is over. Now, it's back to reality, with highs around 50. It gets even colder into Wednesday, when Meteorologist Joe Martucci says brief snow will be possible. Hear where and get the full extended mainland and shore forecast. Contact Joe Martucci:. 609-272-7247. Twitter @acpressmartucci. Meteorologist. I've been...
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Spring fever returns, your Monday night forecast

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Monday was the transition day between winter and spring. Joe has nothing but 50s and 60s in his extended forecast. Tune in to see if rain will come with this. Contact Joe Martucci:. 609-272-7247. Twitter @acpressmartucci. Meteorologist. I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall...
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

Mild night before rain for Friday

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a low of only 50. Showers and thunderstorms finally return to the forecast on Friday but it's not an all day problem. The morning will be dry and overcast with mild temperatures. Isolated shower chances begin around midday and it looks like any rain at that point will be short lived and not overly strong. It's from 4 p.m. to midnight that scattered showers and storms will develop and that's where an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy