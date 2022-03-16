ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

New complex in Merced helping homeless veterans

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHAxT_0egGXGDg00

Instead of walking the streets of Merced, some veterans are now walking home to the Hope for Veterans apartment building.

Merced County Rescue Mission CEO Bruce Metcalf stands tall among veterans like John Kollmann, who is recovering from spinal cord surgery.

"I'm just so glad to be back in my hometown to start walking again," Kollmann said. "You know, back on my feet because I lost everything.

The new 10-unit veterans building is now complete on a five-acre complex that serves families who have nowhere to go.

Ruben Velasquez was living on the streets with his dog, Cinnamon.

"I didn't know where I was going to go, what I was going to do and I found this place," he said. "They found me actually and I'm grateful for it."

Merced County has identified at least 30 homeless veterans. These apartments were designed to give some of them a fresh start.

"The veterans building is permanent supportive housing where they can stay for a month or two or for the rest of their lives," Metcalf said.

Veterans have access to support services, daily meals and the simple comforts of home - a TV and a bed.

"It's great," Velasquez said. "One of the most wonderful things that have happened in my life."

In the past year, Merced City and County have increased the number of facilities used to house the homeless from two to 26.

"Well, I made it," Kollmann said. "I'm here and I'm making strides every day."

Metcalf says it was a priority to give more veterans a place to stay.

"People who have served us, now we can serve them," he said.

The Hope for Veteran building is part of the Merced Rescue Mission campus.

It includes a navigation center, which provides shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness.

Comments / 3

The Old Grams
12d ago

good to hear that our vets are finally getting help to get them off the streets" its been a long time coming, they should be our priority"of course all homeless people matter, however not all want the help.starting with our vets is a great start' after all they gave thier livers for our freedom....🇺🇲🙏🌹thank you mr. metcalf our vets deserve all the help they can get.

Reply
6
CCL209
12d ago

It's so good that the men and women who have fought for our freedom are getting this help! They deserve this and so much more! No veteran should ever have to struggle with homelessness! Thank you veterans for your service!!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Merced County, CA
Society
County
Merced County, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Merced, CA
Local
California Government
Merced, CA
Society
Merced County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Homelessness#Homeless Veterans#Supportive Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC30 Central Valley

Murder suspect refuses to come to court, mental health in focus

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma man accused of shooting up a family gathering and killing his father caused some issues in court Tuesday without even showing up. Eduardo Amaya's family members haven't said much publicly since the shooting last week, but they have told Action News he has mental illness, and mental health will probably be a major element of his defense.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy