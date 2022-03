WALLINGFORD — Voters on the south end of town will have a shorter trip to the polls with the Town Council unanimously approving new local district maps this week. The main change in the new maps, which will go into effect before this year’s elections, is splitting off a portion of district nine and recreating district one, which was eliminated by state legislative redistricting. The ninth district currently spans from the Meriden border down to North Haven and votes at Rock Hill School, meaning voters in the southern end of the district have a longer drive than elsewhere in town.

WALLINGFORD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO